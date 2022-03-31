Hit Bethnal Green Bakery Ong Ong Buns Moves Into Central London

Ong Ong Buns, the Hong Kong and Malay bakery and dim sum cafe in Bethnal Green, will open a new unit at Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden. Aaron and Icy Mo, together with Aaron’s mother Yuk Ying, will bring their raved-about East and South East Asian sweet and savoury buns and desserts to a revamp of “Cucumber Alley,” a walkway in the market run by street, and now moreso off-street food collective Kerb.

The original bakery extended its lease in Bethnal Green just last month, with the Mos actively looking for a new flagship to take them forward when that lease expires — it may also be renewed again. It originally opened in July 2021, quickly building word-of-mouth before uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19 made winter one of intermittent closures and slow business.

But in the following months, Aaron, Icy, and Yuk Ying have continued to wow locals and the city at large with Hong Kong and Malay bakes: kuihs lapis and talam; curry puffs; and its eponymous “ong ong nom,” which mashes up a bo lo bao and a gai mei bao to entrancing effect, heady with coconut and rich with custard.

More soon on the future of Ong Ong Buns.