A Wine Bar With Vintage Pedigree Comes to Camberwell

An expert wine lover with serious pedigree has opened a new neighbourhood wine shop and bar on Camberwell’s Church Street. Véraison Wines comes from Patryjca Lorek, an SE5 restaurants who worked at grower champagne bar Bubbledogs and renowned Covent Garden wine bar the 10 Cases, before taking over a former hairdressers at 78 Camberwell Church Street, according to the Camberwell Clarion.

The space opened the weekend of 9 April, and sports a simple wooden bar with stools topped with green leather, as well as both lit-up shelves below the windows and a fetching neon bunch of purple grapes to mark the spot for thirsty passers-by. The opening also creates something of a family wine dynasty: Lorek’s husband, John, is director of revered importer, shop, and bar Winemakers Club.

There’s new baking in SE5, too

Frog Bakery, run by Rebecca Spaven and Oliver Costello, has opened on Peckham Park Road.

What if Malibu, but actually it’s a roof in Shoreditch

The Mondrian Hotel (formerly the Curtain) will open a rooftop bar called Laurel’s on the Roof this spring: expect all-encompassing California vibes.

First there were parks made of boxes; now there are halls made of boxes

Boxhall, successor to Boxpark, will open in the City, boasting 16 kitchen units.

What do you call loads of dogs in a room?

When the Queen’s Jubilee is coming up, a Corgi Cafe.