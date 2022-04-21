Monica Galetti Is Quitting ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ — For Now

Mere chef-owner and long time Masterchef judge Monica Galetti is no longer filming the upcoming season of Masterchef: The Professionals alongside Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace. Galetti announced the news on Instagram, saying that “My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all my commitments meant that something had to give.”

Her partnership with Marcus Wareing — particularly when experiencing the exquisite pain of watching trained chefs fumble basic skills tests — has long been a highlight of the show, which will lose something significant in her absence. But it may well only be temporary: both Galetti’s post and Masterchef’s confirmation suggest that this may be just one season of the silver-haired wizard and his bald assistant.

U.K. takeaway giant doesn’t like its transatlantic acquisition

Just Eat Takeaway wants to bin off Grubhub but two years after spending £5.75 billion on the service.

A riverside tourist magnet wants to expand le menu

Le Pont de la Tour will open a brasserie in its former bar space.

A tale of crisps and woe

What happens when a crisp with “a hint of lime” contains no lime at all? Lawsuits, that’s what.