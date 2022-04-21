 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monica Galetti Is Quitting ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ — For Now

The Mere chef-owner is stepping down from her role alongside Marcus Wareing

by James Hansen
Monica Galetti on Masterchef: The Professionals 2018
Monica Galetti experiencing the exquisite pain of a trained chef fumbling a skills test.
BBC/Shine Ltd

Mere chef-owner and long time Masterchef judge Monica Galetti is no longer filming the upcoming season of Masterchef: The Professionals alongside Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace. Galetti announced the news on Instagram, saying that “My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all my commitments meant that something had to give.”

Her partnership with Marcus Wareing — particularly when experiencing the exquisite pain of watching trained chefs fumble basic skills tests — has long been a highlight of the show, which will lose something significant in her absence. But it may well only be temporary: both Galetti’s post and Masterchef’s confirmation suggest that this may be just one season of the silver-haired wizard and his bald assistant.

