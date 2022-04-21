 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

London Stars Hope for Restaurant Success Outside the City

Margot Henderson of Rochelle Canteen and the team behind 2021 hit Sessions Arts Club are looking to Somerset and the Highlands for their next moves

by James Hansen
Florence Knight (left) and Jonny Gent (right) sit in a banquette with a white tablecloth and wine glasses, backed by a distressed green fresco with an arch
Florence Knight and Jonny Gent of Sessions Arts Club, which will open a new space in Scotland.
Sessions Arts Club [Official Photo]

The chef-restaurateur behind several London institutions and the duo behind one of its best new restaurants will look to Somerset and the Highlands respectively for fresh success.

Margot Henderson, of Rochelle Canteen and formerly the French House, the Quality Chop House, and the Eagle, will open the The Three Horseshoes, a pub in Batcombe; Florence Knight and Jonny Gent, of Sessions Arts Club, will open Boath House near Nairn.

Henderson’s pub, which will sport bedrooms and a walled garden, is opening with a menu familiar to fans of Rochelle: devilled crab; ricotta gnudi with the cheese coming from local dairy Westcombe; a chicken and tarragon pie. Gent and Knight are yet to announce details of the food offering at their new “creative sanctuary,” but it will have not one, but two restaurants. It, too, will have a walled garden.

Henderson and Knight and Gent are part of a growing number of London chefs who have sought to broaden their horizons without leaving the capital entirely. Skye Gyngell, of Spring in Somerset House, opened a restaurant at Heckfield Place in Hampshire; Salon and Levan’s Nicholas Balfe opened Holm, also in Somerset; and Jeremie Cometto and David Gingell, behind Westerns Laundry, Primeur, Jolene, et al, opened Fitzroy in Fowey, Cornwall.

More soon on both projects.

The Latest

Filed under:

Monica Galetti Is Quitting ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ — For Now

By James Hansen

Michelin-Starred Sabor Pulls Its Seafood Counter Out of London’s Hot New Food Hall

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

Soft Serve Summer Starts Early as the Chef Behind Some of London’s Best Strikes Out

By James Hansen

Filed under:

The Government Wants to Stop Landlords From Hoarding Restaurant Real Estate

By James Hansen

London Gets Another Helping of Tātā Eatery’s Playful Cooking as Mr Ji Opens in Camden

By James Hansen

Not Having Enough Staff Is Still the Biggest Problem for Restaurants

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world