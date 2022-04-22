 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Corbin and King’s New Owner Pushes Ahead With Expansion Despite Backlash

Minor International is looking at new sites across London and further afield, despite widespread ill-feeling over its ousting of Jeremy King

by James Hansen
A full dining room at the Wolseley, with white tablecloths, grand hanging lights, and plinths supporting the roof.
Inside the Wolseley, newly under Minor International’s full ownership.
The Wolseley

New Corbin and King owner Minor International is pressing ahead with restaurant expansion despite widespread ill-feeling about the acquisition. Restaurant property advisors are under immediate instruction to find new sites for the group, according to Code.

The news that the group is looking for sites in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dublin follows comments from Minor International chief executive Dillip Rajakarier in late April detailing its plans: “There’s a short term, medium term, and long term plan ... The medium term is fulfilling our obligations in terms of Manzi’s and the other two.” At that point, expansion was in the long term bracket, but it appears the group is already there.

This is in spite of considerable backlash at the nature of its ousting of Corbin and King co-founder Jeremy King, after a protracted financial and legal saga dating back to November 2021, when King mentioned “a differing view between us during the pandemic of the best way forward and what the outlook for London would be.”

As of now, little is known about King’s next move, though NYC restaurateur and Shakespearean fool Keith McNally claims the pair are “doing a Major Project together” in London. Stay tuned.

The Latest

Okay, Now Din Tai Fung Is Bringing Its Famous Xiao Long Bao to Centre Point

By James Hansen

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches, Outrageous Jellies, and North Indian Street Food Headline London’s Biggest Spring Opening

By Adam Coghlan

A Leader in Modern Palestinian Cuisine Is Opening a Restaurant in Notting Hill

By James Hansen

Tim Hortons Says Now Is the Time to Shower London in Iced Capps and Doughnuts

By James Hansen

London Stars Hope for Restaurant Success Outside the City

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Monica Galetti Is Quitting ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ — For Now

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world