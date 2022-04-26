Borough Gets a Warming Sherry Bar Just in Time for Summer

Barrafina and Parrillan owners Harts Group will bring a sunny sherry bar to Borough Yards just in time for summer, by opening Bar Daskal on 15 June.

Named for and inspired by Harts Group founders Sam Eddie and James Hart’s grandfather, Vladimir Daskalof, Daskal will be a wine bar in genre but a sherry bar in soul, with four styles on offer alongside some Spanish wines new to the restaurant group. Essential Spanish drinking snacks will round out the menu: gildas; crisps; olives; smoked almonds; jamón; a true Iberian holiday of a menu. More substantial offerings will include a tortilla with allioli, and a coca mallorquina — a tart with an olive oil crust, often topped with a roasted red pepper and tomato sauce.

It will form part of a triumvirate of Harts openings at the development, joining Barrafina and Parrillan, and early doors also sounds the most exciting: its other contemporaries include fried chicken brand Butchies; wine bar fixture Vinoteca; and brunchers Brother Marcus.