A Road in Queen’s Park Is Turning Into a Modern Restaurant Strip

Lino, a “sustainable” restaurant in the City that the COVID-19 pandemic forced to close, will reopen on what is becoming one of London’s most congested restaurant strips: Lonsdale Road in Queen’s Park.

Lino opened in 2018 under the stewardship of chef Richard Falk, formerly of the celebrated (and also closed) Dairy in Clapham. Four years on its calling cards of making everything on the premises to fanatical effect are even more embedded in the vernacular of Modern London dining: primetime for a reopening.

Its destination, NW6, has quickly become a bit of a hub for this kind of restaurant. Milk Beach, a breezy all-day dining spot, and Carmel, the grown-up follow-up to Berber and Q, have both opened on the same stretch in recent times; TikTok star chef Thomas Straker was initially opening his debut restaurant there, before deciding to take Straker’s to Notting Hill. Three, Lino hopes, won’t be a crowd.

Kellogg’s wants to eat the government for breakfast

It’s unhappy with new legislation on sugar and salt in cereals, because it doesn’t take milk into account.

The restaurant meant to breathe life back into a Shoreditch hotel won’t be pushing boundaries

The new owners of Albion Shoreditch restaurant, now Boundary — to fit in with the name of the hotel in which it is located — are betting on seasonal British meats and fish to keep up with the likes of neighbours Brat, Smoking Goat, Rochelle Canteen, and Lyle’s. Bon chance.

A dry summer could be on the way

Trade union GMB is putting Budweiser under pressure with a strike over a 3 percent pay rise offer, which comes when inflation and cost-of-living rises effectively wipes it out.