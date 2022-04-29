One of London’s Best Coffee Shops Is Moving

Kiss the Hippo, one of the best coffee shops in London, is relocating its Richmond flagship. Having moved out of its first space on George Street — which also housed its roastery — it has now opened a cafe at 21 Sheen Road, with the roastery moving into more spacious environs in north London.

Its first cafe, opened in 2018, brought genuinely outstanding coffee to the area in a sleek, striking space, with its filter coffee brewed over ice a particular hit. The strength of that cafe, and a roasting operation then run by Joshua Tarlo, Paul Ross, and Roosa Jalonen — three of the biggest talents in the London scene, the latter two of which have since moved on — saw it open a second cafe on Margaret Street, in Fitzrovia. Its beans are now a fixture on the espresso and filter menus of some of the best coffee shops in London.

Well-reviewed Dalston restaurant shuts up shop

Madame Pigg, run by Adam Hardiman, has closed down.

Masterchef: The Professionals names its new judge

Irish chef Anna Haugh, who runs Myrtle in Notting Hill, is taking over from Monica Galetti, of Mere.

KFC wants to join the food fashion gold rush

It’s aping the baguette style of bag with the “Wrapuette,” which costs £198 and is sized to fit one of its Twister wraps.