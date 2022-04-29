 clock menu more-arrow no yes

One of London’s Best Coffee Shops Is Moving

Kiss the Hippo is staying in Richmond but changing location, after moving its roastery to north London

by James Hansen
London’s best coffee shops: Kiss the Hippo
The original Kiss the Hippo site in Richmond.
Kiss the Hippo

Kiss the Hippo, one of the best coffee shops in London, is relocating its Richmond flagship. Having moved out of its first space on George Street — which also housed its roastery — it has now opened a cafe at 21 Sheen Road, with the roastery moving into more spacious environs in north London.

Its first cafe, opened in 2018, brought genuinely outstanding coffee to the area in a sleek, striking space, with its filter coffee brewed over ice a particular hit. The strength of that cafe, and a roasting operation then run by Joshua Tarlo, Paul Ross, and Roosa Jalonen — three of the biggest talents in the London scene, the latter two of which have since moved on — saw it open a second cafe on Margaret Street, in Fitzrovia. Its beans are now a fixture on the espresso and filter menus of some of the best coffee shops in London.

