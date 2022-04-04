Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Kinder Chocolate Eggs Prompts Urgent Recall

Chocolate company Ferrero has recalled a batch of its popular Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, over links to a salmonella outbreak in children.

The U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA) has tied both individual Kinder Surprise eggs and multipacks of three with best before dates between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022 to 57 cases of salmonella, with over 75 percent of those occurring in children under five. The timing, just before Easter — chocolate egg season non pareil — is less than ideal for parents.

A collaborative investigation between UKHSA, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland determined that all the eggs were manufactured at the same factory, with no contamination affecting other Ferrero products.

