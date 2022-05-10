Southwest London Brunch Royalty Will Open a New Inventive Café in Clapham

The team behind two of southwest London’s most inventive cafés will open a third, by taking over food and drink at Studio Voltaire in Clapham. Juliets Cafe and Bar comes from Juliets Quality Foods, in Tooting, which was first known as Milk Teeth — for its then connection to Balham institution Milk. Milk co-founders Julian Porter and Lauren Johns have since parted company with the Balham cafe, and now run Juliets and its upcoming sibling.

The trio of cafés — which formerly included the sleeper hit Fields, on Clapham Common — is best known for its complex, exciting approach to cornerstones of Antipodean brunch culture, with a focus on breakfast sandwiches, soft serve, and bakes made from or seasoned with byproducts. Coffee is also outstanding, thanks to a long term relationship with two of the best roasters in Europe: Koppi and the Barn, and their menus retain echoes of each other despite the now severed formal link.

Recent years have brought a foray into evening service and natural wines, which will continue at Studio Voltaire. More soon.

Coffee from hell (but in a good way) comes to Shoreditch

Top Hackney roaster Dark Arts will serve out of The Great Frog on Holywell Lane.

Perhaps the stupid burger years never died after all

Fat Hippo, which has restaurants in Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, and Nottingham, is set to open on Great Eastern Street. Its burger range includes a burger that puts peanut butter and jam on beef.

U.K. diners cut back on spend

Hospitality spending dropped month on month, against a backdrop of rising costs and inflation.

South east London’s Italian maestros are on their way back

Forza Win will reopen in Camberwell, after closing its Peckham restaurant in August 2020.