Salmonella Fears Force Pret a Manger to Join UK Supermarkets in Recalling Chicken

Salmonella found in chicken at a major UK supplier has seen Pret a Manger, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Marks and Spencer either remove or recall chicken products from their ranges.

Aldi was first to recall two chicken caesar wraps on 10 May, according to Sky, with its fellow supermarkets quickly following suit. Sandwiches, wraps, sandwich fillers and deli items are among the foods possibly affected, with 57 items withdrawn across the supermarkets in total. There have been no actual cases of salmonella linked thus far, and Pret and the supermarkets have stressed that the measures are precautionary.

The recall follows an outbreak of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate eggs just a few weeks ago.

London is mad for chicken sandwich

Popeyes’s first London restaurant in Stratford is its best-performing globally right now.

Bone Daddies collaborates with ramen royalty

Ivan Ramen, the NYC noodle hit founded by Ivan Orkin, will put on a one-night-only event on 26 May at the Soho restaurant.

The West End’s property magnates are joining forces

A merger between Shaftesbury and CapCo would even further homogenise property interests across Covent Garden, Chinatown, Carnaby, and Soho.