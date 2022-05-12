 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Salmonella Fears Force Pret a Manger to Join UK Supermarkets in Recalling Chicken

The sandwich chain has removed all poultry from its stores, after Aldi, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose issued recalls

by James Hansen
A view of Pret a Manger’s sandwich and “hot wrap” shelves, with the brand’s maroon logo in large capital letter above the food
Pret a Manger has temporarily removed all chicken products.
Pret a Manger

Salmonella found in chicken at a major UK supplier has seen Pret a Manger, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Marks and Spencer either remove or recall chicken products from their ranges.

Aldi was first to recall two chicken caesar wraps on 10 May, according to Sky, with its fellow supermarkets quickly following suit. Sandwiches, wraps, sandwich fillers and deli items are among the foods possibly affected, with 57 items withdrawn across the supermarkets in total. There have been no actual cases of salmonella linked thus far, and Pret and the supermarkets have stressed that the measures are precautionary.

The recall follows an outbreak of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate eggs just a few weeks ago.

London is mad for chicken sandwich

Popeyes’s first London restaurant in Stratford is its best-performing globally right now.

Bone Daddies collaborates with ramen royalty

Ivan Ramen, the NYC noodle hit founded by Ivan Orkin, will put on a one-night-only event on 26 May at the Soho restaurant.

The West End’s property magnates are joining forces

A merger between Shaftesbury and CapCo would even further homogenise property interests across Covent Garden, Chinatown, Carnaby, and Soho.

The Latest

Breezy Aussie Restaurant Milk Beach Heads From the Terraces to Soho

By James Hansen

Filed under:

London’s Asian Dessert Collective Bakes Up a Storm for Sri Lankan Charity

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Southwest London Brunch Royalty Will Open a New Inventive Café in Clapham

By James Hansen

Filed under:

New Al Fresco Laws Will Make Outdoor Dining a Permanent Feature of UK High Streets

By James Hansen

Police Investigate Keir Starmer Over COVID-19 Lockdown Curry

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Government Scraps Bill to Stop Restaurants Stealing Tips

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world