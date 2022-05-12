 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breezy Aussie Restaurant Milk Beach Heads From the Terraces to Soho

The Queen’s Park hit will open in Ilona Rose House, a redevelopment of the former Foyle’s book shop

by James Hansen
Plates of mortadella, charred broccoli, burrata, and roasted carrots on a marble tabletop
A spread of dishes and cocktails at the original Milk Beach in Queen’s Park.
Milk Beach

Queen’s Park neighbourhood favourite Milk Beach will open a second restaurant in Soho this summer, moving into the new Ilona Rose House building off Charing Cross Road.

It will keep the breezily Aussie all-day vibe of the original but change up its menu, taking a more “modern Australian” line now dominant in its larger cities. The opening menu is set to include the likes of a crab ravioli paired with fermented chilli oil; a whole deep-fried sea bass; and grilled prawns with tamari butter.

For coffee fans, there is more exciting news: Matthew Robley-Siemonsma, Milk Beach’s head of coffee and a veteran of London institutions Prufrock and Tap Coffee, will launch a new roastery at a similar time to the restaurant, called Album.

It will also continue its all-day guise with more Antipodean-inflected brunch dishes, including Vietnamese curried crab; folded eggs; and hash browns served with kale, bacon, and bagna cauda.

It’s something of a reversal of the dominant trajectory occasioned by COVID-19, in which restaurants formerly reliant on central London footfall looked to neighbourhood spots; Milk Beach will hope Soho is just as welcoming as NW6.

More soon.

The Latest

Filed under:

Salmonella Fears Force Pret a Manger to Join UK Supermarkets in Recalling Chicken

By James Hansen

Filed under:

London’s Asian Dessert Collective Bakes Up a Storm for Sri Lankan Charity

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Southwest London Brunch Royalty Will Open a New Inventive Café in Clapham

By James Hansen

Filed under:

New Al Fresco Laws Will Make Outdoor Dining a Permanent Feature of UK High Streets

By James Hansen

Police Investigate Keir Starmer Over COVID-19 Lockdown Curry

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Government Scraps Bill to Stop Restaurants Stealing Tips

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world