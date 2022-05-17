Dishoom Is the Next Actually Good Chain to Bank on Canary Wharf

The self-styled Bombay café Dishoom has joined steakhouse Hawksmoor and all-day dining veterans Caravan in Canary Wharf, as some of the city’s more acclaimed chains find a common goal in banking on finance bros — and the Wood Wharf development unites them in a bid to do some “tastemaking” in E14.

The group’s ninth restaurant is a hefty 8,800 square feet, seating 355 diners for its collectively raved-about black dal and the Maharashtrian influenced small plates menu that’s the real place to start an order.

It’s not like Canary Wharf has never had restaurants, but Dishoom, Hawksmoor, and Caravan are cut from a slightly different cloth than their mass-market forebears, many of which are already staples of London’s densest office districts: more food than fuel and worthy of a non-work occasion, while still being easy going, familiar, and particularly in the case of Hawksmoor, if needed, a place to splash the cash.