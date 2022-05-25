Dalston Food Delivery Riders Protest Aggressive Policing in Hackney

Food delivery riders in Dalston will tonight, 25 May stage a protest outside Hackney Town Hall against police harassment and a recent immigration raid on Ashwin Street in E8.

A cohort from the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) and local community groups will gather in the wake of a raid in the area on 14 May, which saw police officers violently detain protesters. Local couriers say police have increased “vehicle checks” in recent weeks, in a short-term escalation of a long-term effort to prevent them from congregating on and around Ashwin Street — an effort which the IWGB says impinges on their right to work: “food delivery apps such as Deliveroo and UberEats employ tens of thousands of couriers but do not provide adequate rider support or facilitate proper access to restaurants,” president Alex Marshall said.

