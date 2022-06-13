 clock menu more-arrow no yes

An Outstanding ‘Accidentally’ Vegan Restaurant Arrives in Mayfair

Rishim Sachdeva’s Tendril will spend three months in central London while he secures a permanent space

by James Hansen
A birdseye view of three cocktails, a bowl of heritage carrots, sesame seeds, and salad, and some black rice.
A spread of dishes and drinks from Tendril, Rishim Sachdeva’s roving mostly vegan residency.
Tendril

Chef Rishim Sachdeva’s outstanding “mostly vegan” restaurant residency Tendril will take up a three month residency in Mayfair as it reaches the final stages of getting a space of its own.

The pop-up on Princes Street, in the building formerly occupied by British neo-bistro Stem, will run from 17 June, alongside Sachdeva’s crowdfunding to support a fully fledged restaurant. Though his assemblies of carrots, squash, and courgettes in various preparations — which are generous and abundant, not finicky — have won acclaim, his non-vegan dish of brie, truffle, and honey has also been an understandable hit.

Sachdeva has told Eater London that his approach to “layering textures and flavours of one, or two key vegetables” is in part a rejoinder to the idea that “because I am from one part of the world, I can only cook that sort of food.”

Camden brings in Cantonese steamed bun favourites

Bun House is arriving at Hawley Wharf with its made-for-pulling-apart salted custard buns.

Let’s hope this kitchen va bene

Hyatt London City East has brought in former Polpo chef Vittorio Meli to run Zoom Bar and Kitchen, a Sicilian restaurant built on Meli’s family recipes.

Government voucher schemes continue to let hungry families down

The digitisation of “Healthy Start,” criticised during the COVID-19 pandemic for technical problems, has only made it harder for struggling parents to feed their children.

