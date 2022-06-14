London Once Again Dominates ‘National’ Restaurant Awards

London has once again dominated the National Restaurant Awards without taking home the top spot. It goes to two-Michelin-starred Ynshir in Wales, with Tomos Parry’s Brat coming in at #3 above the likes of Ikoyi, BiBi (which won “Opening of the Year”;) the Ledbury; and the Ritz.

London restaurants occupy 60 out of the 100 spots, as well as seven of the top ten; many of the capital’s most compelling newer restaurants, like Kol, Sessions Arts Club, Chishuru, and Planque, fall well outside the top 20.

The full list is reproduced below, with the London entries in bold:

Ynyshir Moor Hall Brat The Ritz BiBi The Ledbury A. Wong Core by Clare Smyth Ikoyi L’Enclume Manteca The Angel at Hetton Fallow House of Tides Sabor Perilla The Fordwich Arms Da Terra Kiln KOL Noble Rot Soho Brawn Inver Lyle’s Trinity The River Café Tony Parkin at the Tudor Room Kitchen Table Claude Bosi at Bibendum Sessions Arts Club St John The Black Swan at Oldstead Chez Bruce Restaurant Story Mangal 2 Planque Restaurant Gordon Ramsay 40 Maltby Street Restaurant Sat Bains The French House Bright The Guinea Grill Frog by Adam Handling Parker’s Arms Pollen Street Social Silo The Sportsman Pine Maison François Native at Browns Evelyn’s Table Hjem Allegra Erst The Clove Club The Seahorse Elystan Street Etch SOLA Trattoria Brutto The Man Behind the Curtain Frenchie Hélène Darroze at The Connaught Kudu Osip Midsummer House The Bridge Arms The Grill at The Dorchester Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill Alchemilla Gymkhana Raby Hunt The Quality Chop House Rochelle Canteen Café Deco Decimo Joro Mana Paul Ainsworth At No.6 Carter’s of Mosley Cottage in the Woods Hide Orasay Ondine Ox Trivet The Old Stamp House Opheem Sargasso The Little Chartroom Tallow Aizle Chishuru Le Cochon Aveugle Muse Northcote The Palmerston Benares La Dame de Pic Endo at the Rotunda

Borough Market’s buzzy Tel-Aviv cuisine heads for Theatreland

Shuk will open at Seven Dials Market, bringing pita and schnitzel galore.

There are more hospitality vacancies than ever before

New figures from the Office of National Statistics say that March through May 2022, there are 83 percent more jobs needing filling than the same period in 2019.

Casual dining is in some very expensive doldrums

The largest 100 restaurant groups in the U.K. have collectively lost £800 million in the last six months.