London Once Again Dominates ‘National’ Restaurant Awards

London has once again dominated the National Restaurant Awards without taking home the top spot. It goes to two-Michelin-starred Ynshir in Wales, with Tomos Parry’s Brat coming in at #3 above the likes of Ikoyi, BiBi (which won “Opening of the Year”;) the Ledbury; and the Ritz.
London restaurants occupy 60 out of the 100 spots, as well as seven of the top ten; many of the capital’s most compelling newer restaurants, like Kol, Sessions Arts Club, Chishuru, and Planque, fall well outside the top 20.
The full list is reproduced below, with the London entries in bold:
- Ynyshir
- Moor Hall
- Brat
- The Ritz
- BiBi
- The Ledbury
- A. Wong
- Core by Clare Smyth
- Ikoyi
- L’Enclume
- Manteca
- The Angel at Hetton
- Fallow
- House of Tides
- Sabor
- Perilla
- The Fordwich Arms
- Da Terra
- Kiln
- KOL
- Noble Rot Soho
- Brawn
- Inver
- Lyle’s
- Trinity
- The River Café
- Tony Parkin at the Tudor Room
- Kitchen Table
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum
- Sessions Arts Club
- St John
- The Black Swan at Oldstead
- Chez Bruce
- Restaurant Story
- Mangal 2
- Planque
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
- 40 Maltby Street
- Restaurant Sat Bains
- The French House
- Bright
- The Guinea Grill
- Frog by Adam Handling
- Parker’s Arms
- Pollen Street Social
- Silo
- The Sportsman
- Pine
- Maison François
- Native at Browns
- Evelyn’s Table
- Hjem
- Allegra
- Erst
- The Clove Club
- The Seahorse
- Elystan Street
- Etch
- SOLA
- Trattoria Brutto
- The Man Behind the Curtain
- Frenchie
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
- Kudu
- Osip
- Midsummer House
- The Bridge Arms
- The Grill at The Dorchester
- Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill
- Alchemilla
- Gymkhana
- Raby Hunt
- The Quality Chop House
- Rochelle Canteen
- Café Deco
- Decimo
- Joro
- Mana
- Paul Ainsworth At No.6
- Carter’s of Mosley
- Cottage in the Woods
- Hide
- Orasay
- Ondine
- Ox
- Trivet
- The Old Stamp House
- Opheem
- Sargasso
- The Little Chartroom
- Tallow
- Aizle
- Chishuru
- Le Cochon Aveugle
- Muse
- Northcote
- The Palmerston
- Benares
- La Dame de Pic
- Endo at the Rotunda
