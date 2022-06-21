Gordon Ramsay Officially Declares Shoreditch Over With Lucky Cat Opening

RIP Shoreditch, once the epicentre of Cool London. It has emerged, with a report from Hot Dinners, that big shouty swearmaster chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a new outpost of his inappropriate and culturally misappropriating “authentic Asian eating house,” Lucky Cat, on Kingsland Road sometime this year.

Eater was able to confirm that Ramsay’s Union Street Cafe Limited has submitted a planning application for a minor variation to the license at the property, which until recently was fast casual chicken restaurant, Bird.

It appears that Ramsay may be going a little more casual for Shoreditch. Where the original Lucky Cat in Mayfair is a brooding fine dining effort, the application has been submitted for Lucky Cat Noodle and Bar, suggesting, well, noodles and a bar; much less a formal sit-down restaurant like the original.

“The proposed minor variation is: To vary the layout of the premises in accordance with plans submitted by the applicant. All licensable activities, permitted hours, opening hours and conditions to remain as existing,” the notice states.

Following the arrival of a Nobu Hotel, a Curzon cinema, and wildly extra restaurants in the vein of Gloria Trattoria, the west Londonification of east London’s once totemic, renegade neighbourhood now looks complete.

More soon.