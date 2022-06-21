 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Pophams Duo Will Open an Elegant Restaurant Just Off Hackney Road

Restaurant Eline comes from Maria Viviani and Alex Reynolds

by James Hansen
The exterior of the Rosewood Building in Hoxton, which will house Restaurant Eline.
An ex Pophams restaurant duo will open an elegant restaurant in east London later this year. Alex Reynolds and Maria Viviani will open Restaurant Eline just off Hackney Road at the Rosewood Building, part of the “Shoreditch Exchange” development behind the Hoxton arches and London Overground station.

The restaurant, on Cremer Street, is just over 1,300 square feet, with a license application submitted to Hackney Council in May. Both Reynolds and Viviani most recently worked at ceramics and pastry paradise Pophams as chefs, with Viviani also having done time at 108 in Copenhagen and Reynolds having run a pop-up, Wrens and Owls, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the restaurant-as-retail-currency model is nothing new to the city, smaller operators are starting to harness the potential in its blank canvas aesthetic, particularly in east London in recent times. Max Rocha’s phenomenally successful Cafe Cecilia also opened in the base of an apartment building, this time on Regent’s Canal, and has used the shell space to a quite singular effect.

More soon on Restaurant Eline.

