Another central London Chinatown restaurant institution has announced it will close permanently — the latest in a string of long-serving business closures in an area whose leaseholders are increasingly at the mercy of rising rents, “placemaking” landlords, and both demographic and commercial shifts.

On Instagram, the restaurants owners wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that we will be closing from 4th July and there will be a change of management. The current team will all be leaving after nearly 30 years of service and we want to say a huge thank you to all of you who have supported us, especially the last two years in the pandemic.

“We are truly grateful for you all. Thank you so much for your trust and support, and we will miss you all dearly.”

Joy King Lau is one of a generation of Cantonese restaurants in the area, which date back to the 1980s and 90s, serving dim sum through the daytime and a full menu of roast meats, fried dishes, curries, and soups at dinner. It is known for, among other things, its siu mai and har gau, according to this guide to the best dumplings in London.

A pattern has emerged whereby these restaurants are now closing more and more frequently, as a new generation of business is moving in, as either actively designed by or — because of the rent demands in 2022 — determined by the most powerful landlord in the area, Shaftesbury, and its counterparts. Joy King Lau is not a tenant of Shaftesbury, but is part of the “Chinatown London” portfolio brand it has co-developed with other interested parties in the area.

As James Hansen recently observed, when analysing the mega merger of CapCo and Shaftesbury: “Consider the deliberate reconfiguration of Chinatown into a TikTok-optimised, mono-dish playground of bubblewaffles and fried chicken, while Cantonese institutions that nobody wanted to disappear are forced to shut up shop.”

The restaurant also wrote on Instagram that its manager, King — “you would often see bustling about in her suit every day! would like to thank all the team who made it possible for us to create and serve the food we are so passionate about. She will miss all our guests, from regulars to those who passed through our doors just once...”

Eater has contacted the restaurant and a representative of Chinatown, the landlord, for further information on the specific reasons for Joy King Lau’s closure.

The restaurant will close this coming Sunday, 3 July, at 3 p.m.