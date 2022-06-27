Popular Restaurant Platform Countertalk Launches Database for Chefs Seeking Pop-Ups

Popular restaurant community group Countertalk has launched a matchmaking service for London restaurant residencies and pop-ups, called Spaces.

Billed as a dialogue between “hosts” — the spaces — and “residents” — chefs, bakers, and other food figures seeking a pop-up — the platform will showcase a range of spaces, including prep kitchens and workshop spaces as well as fully fledged restaurant kitchens.

Founded by famed pastry chef and baker Ravneet Gill in 2018, Countertalk has since operated as a job platform, as well as putting on now-popular events aimed at fostering community across London’s hospitality world.

Sub slingers move in to Peckham pub

Mondo Sando is now in residence at The White Horse, serving a chaotically global range of sandwiches including rare roast beef; a vegan larb; and a deep-fried aubergine parm.

Edinburgh restaurant comes to London with mash dressed to the nines

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar arrives from Scotland with, yes, nine variants of mashed potato, alongside other Scottish classics.

South London stalwarts announce a new wine bar

Robin and Sarah Gill will open Bottle and Rye in Brixton, with the by-now familiar “what if London, but Paris” cave model of wines by the glass and modish snacks. Smoked cod’s roe? A sure bet.