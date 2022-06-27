 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Salt Bae’s Overpriced Steaks Can Now Be Eaten Outside in Knightsbridge

Mr Bae will sprinkle only when it’s not windy on the restaurant’s new 70-seater terrace

by Adam Coghlan
“The Traitor”&nbsp;Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival Antony Jones/Getty Images

Salt sprinkling internet chef sensation Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gökçe, is expanding his London restaurant, the branch of Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, to feature a 70-seater terrace, just in time for the ... second half of summer.

While the restaurant was trailed for years and months preceding its much-hyped opening in September 2021, the London branch of Nusr-Et has stayed firmly out of the news in the ten months since. Anecdotally, Eater has learned the restaurant can suffer when Gökçe isn’t present, which is most of the time. He is after all, the brand and the draw, as much as his people will tell his millions of online admirers that the £500 steaks are legit.

The Evening Standard reports now that the terrace, which opens on 28 June and will run from midday until late, will serve steaks and chops form the grill as well as the likes of beef carpaccio, steak tartare, prawn tempura roll, salmon and avocado sushi, and baklava for dessert.

So, Nusr-Et will have more space, but when Gökçe rolls out of town onto his next appearance, is the restaurant going to have any more guests?

It may well depend on the weather.

On the subject of which, watch out for that wind, Mr. Bae.

The Latest

Beloved Chinatown Restaurant Joy King Lau Announces Permanent Closure

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

Popular Restaurant Platform Countertalk Launches Database for Chefs Seeking Pop-Ups

By James Hansen

A Cordial Break-Up After 86 Years: Robinsons and Wimbledon End Partnership

By Adam Coghlan

Pita Master Eyal Shani Is Tripping Balls of Falafel About His New London Restaurant

By James Hansen

Former Pophams Duo Will Open an Elegant Restaurant Just Off Hackney Road

By James Hansen

Oh Fuck, Gordon Ramsay Is Opening Lucky Cat in Shoreditch

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world