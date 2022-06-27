Salt Bae’s Overpriced Steaks Can Now Be Eaten Outside in Knightsbridge

Salt sprinkling internet chef sensation Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gökçe, is expanding his London restaurant, the branch of Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, to feature a 70-seater terrace, just in time for the ... second half of summer.

While the restaurant was trailed for years and months preceding its much-hyped opening in September 2021, the London branch of Nusr-Et has stayed firmly out of the news in the ten months since. Anecdotally, Eater has learned the restaurant can suffer when Gökçe isn’t present, which is most of the time. He is after all, the brand and the draw, as much as his people will tell his millions of online admirers that the £500 steaks are legit.

The Evening Standard reports now that the terrace, which opens on 28 June and will run from midday until late, will serve steaks and chops form the grill as well as the likes of beef carpaccio, steak tartare, prawn tempura roll, salmon and avocado sushi, and baklava for dessert.

So, Nusr-Et will have more space, but when Gökçe rolls out of town onto his next appearance, is the restaurant going to have any more guests?

It may well depend on the weather.

On the subject of which, watch out for that wind, Mr. Bae.