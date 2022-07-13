 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get Wine Chosen by Eater’s Editors Delivered to Your Door

Eater London has partnered with Raw Wine to bring our readers a special selection of great bottles every month

by Adam Coghlan and Patty Diez

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

One of the things we at Eater London love most about eating out is drinking wine.

Say hi to Eater London’s new link-up with Raw Wine, a rotating selection of Eater editors’s 10 favourite bottles, featuring a few choice producers from around the world, that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

For our first instalment, which is now live, we’re excited about an Italian orange from Azienda Agricola Denavolo, a sparkling number from Casa Belfi, a savoury white from Buronfosse Vignerons in the Jura, and a rustic ploussard from the brilliant Domaine de la Tournelle in France.

Raw was founded by Isabelle Legeron, Master of Wine — now an internationally beloved natural wine festival Raw Wine with fairs in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The partnership between Eater London and Raw comes as Eater at large delves deeper into the world of vinification and sommelier-approved wines to enjoy at home, through the now nearly two-year-old Eater Wine Club.

Take a look at the first Eater selection here, and let us know what you make of the wines on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Until next month, cheers.

—Adam and Patty

The Latest

Chef Behind the Hottest Restaurant of 2022 Goes Full Vin Diesel for Chinatown Sequel

By Adam Coghlan

This Ice Cream Tribute to the Brands Is Less Cursed Than It First Appears

By James Hansen

The City’s Outstanding Taqueria Will Close in September to Find a New Home

By James Hansen

Mayfair’s Restaurant Tycoon Thinks What the Youth Want Is Expensive Seafood in Richmond

By James Hansen

Shake Shack Says Its UK Burger Buns Don’t Come Filled With Bigotry

By James Hansen

A £3,000 Chest of Caviar and Cringe Headlines Mayfair’s Latest ‘Clubstaurant’

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world