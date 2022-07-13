One of the things we at Eater London love most about eating out is drinking wine.

Say hi to Eater London’s new link-up with Raw Wine, a rotating selection of Eater editors’s 10 favourite bottles, featuring a few choice producers from around the world, that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

For our first instalment, which is now live, we’re excited about an Italian orange from Azienda Agricola Denavolo, a sparkling number from Casa Belfi, a savoury white from Buronfosse Vignerons in the Jura, and a rustic ploussard from the brilliant Domaine de la Tournelle in France.

Raw was founded by Isabelle Legeron, Master of Wine — now an internationally beloved natural wine festival Raw Wine with fairs in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The partnership between Eater London and Raw comes as Eater at large delves deeper into the world of vinification and sommelier-approved wines to enjoy at home, through the now nearly two-year-old Eater Wine Club.

Take a look at the first Eater selection here, and let us know what you make of the wines on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Until next month, cheers.

—Adam and Patty