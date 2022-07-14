 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Serious Mexican Breakfast Kiosk Has Arrived in a Hackney Churchyard

Quarter Kitchen is open at St. John at Hackney, with food from ex-Smoking Goat chef Rodrigo Cervantes

by Adam Coghlan Updated
Gorditas on white plates in the sun at Quarter Kitchen in Hackney.
Quarter Kitchen’s gorditas.
Feroz Gajia

A serious new Mexican breakfast and lunch kiosk has arrived in the grounds of Hackney’s St John church in east London.

Last month, Max Fishman, owner of the Quarter Store wine shop and provisioner on Mare Street took over the space, which is owned by the church but which hasn’t been operational since the start of the pandemic. Fishman describes the kiosk as “a beloved neighbourhood meeting spot,” whose return locals have craved and which he is trying to bring back to life with “great food, coffee, and a sense of community.”

To help achieve that, Fishman has installed chef Rodrigo Cervantes, originally from Mexico City but who has recently cut his teeth in kitchens across London: His CV includes a raft of London’s hottest restaurants of recent times, including Smoking Goat, Koya, Rita’s, Gezellig, Bad Sports, and, most recently, Dom’s Subs.

It’s early days for Cervantes, who told Eater he actually “had one foot out of the kitchen” before the opportunity with Fishman presented itself via a mutual friend earlier this year. There are plans to introduce a grill, even plans to nixtamalise his own corn and make masa for the tortillas. For now, having tested a number of bought-in masas, Cervantes has opted for Cool Chile’s, which he fashions into fine tortillas for breakfast tacos, thicker versions for lunchtime’s gorditas, and chips for chilaquiles. “We’ll see how it goes!” Cervantes said, knowing there’s a limit to what he can achieve in such a modest kitchen. For sure, he will soon offer Mexican sandwiches made with telera rolls and soups.

A garden with a small food kiosk at its rear, with tables and chairs scattered in front next to a tree.
Quarter Kitchen’s kiosk and the tables and chairs on its park terrace.
Adam Coghlan

But Cervantes’s signature dish-in-waiting is actually a breakfast burrito, which is made with a bought flour tortilla. (The chef is trying to secure the goods from nearby Sonora, which has become well known for its own gossamer-thin exemplars of the form.)

He is basing the wrap on the McDonald’s breakfast burrito which is sold in branches of the fast food restaurant across America. It contains a heavily seasoned mix of scrambled eggs, diced peppers, American cheese, salsa, and a breakfast sausage patty. It’s a winning combination; a fortifying start to the day.

“We wanted to keep it fun in a space that is not a restaurant and it’s not a cafe — that’s mainly the idea,” Cervantes said. He is planning to change things up regularly, with soups and other breakfast items set to make an appearance in the coming weeks. Breakfast tacos right now see a corn tortilla topped with a charred salsa roja, a hash brown, fried egg and four rashers of good smoked bacon glazed with maple syrup and sugar. Breakfasts like this are rare in London.

Fishman was keen also emphasise Quarter Kitchen’s coffee programme, which is similarly proper. “We have also moved our coffee operation, which we’ve developed a strong reputation for at the shop, over to the kitchen,” he said. House coffee is supplied by Origin, and filters comes from guest roasters like Skylark, Crankhouse, and Process.

For now, Quarter Kitchen is open Tuesday to Sunday, with food Wednesday to Sunday.

Bad Sports

184 Hackney Road, London, E2 7QL Visit Website

Smoking Goat

64 Shoreditch High Street, London, E1 6JJ

The Latest

London’s New Natural Wine Era Is Here, and It Comes With Paté en Croute

By James Hansen

Chef Behind the Hottest Restaurant of 2022 Goes Full Vin Diesel for Chinatown Sequel

By Adam Coghlan

Get Wine Chosen by Eater’s Editors Delivered to Your Door

By Adam Coghlan and Patty Diez

This Ice Cream Tribute to the Brands Is Less Cursed Than It First Appears

By James Hansen

The City’s Outstanding Taqueria Will Close in September to Find a New Home

By James Hansen

Mayfair’s Restaurant Tycoon Thinks What the Youth Want Is Expensive Seafood in Richmond

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world