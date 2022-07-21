 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Luck to the Baked Bean Baron in Its Mission to Make Heinz Mean Restaurantz

The tins and sauce brand’s “brekkie” dark kitchen stretches the boundaries of brand loyalty

by James Hansen
Heinz-branded delivery food on a red background, including a bagel, a breakfast burger, and a blue bag that reads “rise and Heinz”.
The range of dishes from Heinz Brekkie, whose Heinz products extend to the sauces and some beans.
Heinz

Baked bean and condiment monolith Heinz has hatched a very ambitious plan: getting people to order inferior versions of the foods they like to put Heinz products on, purely because the foods themselves are also “made” by Heinz.

Its new food delivery tie-up with Lean Kitchen Network and Uber Eats promises numerous dark kitchens delivering “Heinz Brekkie,” whose menu features Heinz products insofar as it possibly can: there are baked beans; there is ketchup; there is HP sauce. Everything else is just ... food. A bagel; a breakfast burger; a fry-up. The kinds of foods that people at home and cafes up and down the country make and serve, and already put Heinz condiments on willingly.

Lean Kitchen Network has form: it managed to turn Twisted, a Facebook page, into a sentient food delivery kitchen and studio with the help of some needlessly messy burgers. But translating viral recipe videos hitherto unavailable anywhere into real foods to be ordered for clout sounds quite a lot easier than convincing people to order a middle-of-the-road breakfast bun or a bagel topped with cheesy beans out of nothing more than unbridled loyalty to a widely available supermarket brand.

The company is undeterred, believing that the venture can not just sell buns and beans, but allow it to “test new flavours” and — this might be the real kicker — get even more information about customers’s eating habits. Data harvesting through the medium of baked beans and ketchup? It has to be Heinz.

The Latest

Star Brazilian Chef Behind Two-Michelin-Starred Oteque Is Opening a Restaurant in London

By Adam Coghlan

Natural Wine Pioneers’s Little Love Letter to Japanese Dining in Hackney Will Close

By Adam Coghlan

The Clove Club and Ikoyi Are the Two London Entries in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List

By Adam Coghlan

A Serious Mexican Breakfast Kiosk Has Arrived in a Hackney Churchyard

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Ultimate Guide to Summer Dining and Drinking in London

The frostiest ice cream, the breeziest terraces, and the foods that just suit the sunshine

View All Stories

London’s New Natural Wine Era Is Here, and It Comes With Paté en Croute

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world