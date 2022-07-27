The 99p McDonald’s Cheeseburger Is No More

McDonald’s is raising the price of its cheeseburger from 99p to £1.19, as inflation forces the burger behemoth’s invisible hand.

It’s the first time in 14 years that the iconic “saver menu” staple has gone up in price, with the 20 percent increase kicking in from 27 July. Writing to customers, McDonald’s chief executive Alistair Macrow said, “Today’s pressures mean, like many, we’re having to make some tough choices about our prices.

“This summer, our restaurants will be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of the menu items impacted most by inflation. From today, we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19.”

Inflation is currently at its highest peak in 40 years of 9.4 percent, thanks to the combined pressures of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the impact of Brexit on supply chains and costs.