Glitzy ‘High-Energy’ Mediterranean Fine-Dining Is Landing in Guess Where

A glitzy, upmarket clubby restaurant with a site in LA has confirmed it will open in Mayfair this autumn. Sparrow Italia, which opened inside the Hotel Figueroa in Downtown last October, is on its way to London.

The restaurant which is owned by Noble 33, the group that operates Toca Madera, also in LA, will replace “Mykonos-inspired” Onima, on Avery Row in the monied central London neighbourhood, Hot Dinners reports. It will also be absolutely massive: a ground floor lounge and bar, first-floor terrace, dining room on the second, and a cigar lounge on the third floor.

As in LA, the menu will be developed by Noble 33’s executive chef A.J. McCloud. But with menu details about the London project so far scarce, allow Eater LA’s Matthew Kang to offer a taste of what might be at Sparrow Italia London.

Think pizza, pasta, and wood-fired stuff that works at other restaurants like Felix, Rossoblu, and Olivetta. There’s tuna tartare, bone marrow agnolotti splattered with a red reduction, whole grilled branzino served on a wooden plank, and truffle pizza, because everyone says yes to truffles. Do people living on the coasts of Italy know what Coastal Italian food is? It’s hard to say.

The Noble 33 group is on a rapid and ambitious expansion drive with projects in the pipeline for Miami and New York, as well as London.

On its website, the group describes itself thus: “a hospitality and lifestyle company with an ever-evolving lineup of unique, social dining restaurants stateside and abroad, Noble 33 leads the management and continued expansion of iconic brands Toca Madera and Casa Madera, while also developing brand new concepts that will further expand the boundaries of high-energy fine-dining.”

“High-energy fine-dining” meet Money Mayfair.