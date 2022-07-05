 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trailblazing Thai Chef Returns to London’s Kiln With a Bangkok Star in Tow

Werawat ‘Chef Num’ Triyasenawat will partner with Chalee Kader of 100 Malaseth and Meedu Saad

by James Hansen
Kiln restaurant’s exterior in Soho
Outside Kiln in Soho.
Michaël Protin

Soho nu-Thai grill Kiln will reprise its relationship with Werawat ‘Chef Num’ Triyasenawat, of lauded Isaan restaurant Samuay and Sons, for a two night pop-up on 19 and 20 July. Kiln head chef Meedu Saad — who recently completed a residency of his own at hit east London wine bar P. Franco — will also be joined by Chalee Kader, best-known for his restaurant 100 Malaseth, in Bangkok.

Triyasenawat, an alum of both David Thompson’s Nahm and Duangporn “Bo” Songvisawa and Dylan Jones’s Bo.Lan, is renowned for hyper-seasonal Isaan cooking, and is a key figure in the development of ingredient networks not just between London and Thailand, but London and Cornwall. His work with Good Earth Growers, alongside Luke Farrell’s Ryewater Nursery, has been key to the cultivation of indigenous Thai chillies, herbs, and roots in the U.K. in the last decade.

Diners at the pop-up can expect fried offal “chips” and a whole roasted bone marrow with lemongrass, two staples of Kader’s menu in Bangkok, alongside raw wild sea trout; a jowl of Tamworth pork glazed with fermented fish; and a red mullet and ginger curry.

Triyasenawat says that the trio have “looked forward to this collaboration all throughout the pandemic and we’re so excited to be able to make this event happen. We can’t wait to share our expression of cooking using the fantastic ingredients from the farmers that Meedu works with everyday in the U.K.”

Diners can book from 12 July.

