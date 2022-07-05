One of London’s top Trinidadian roti shops has announced it will close and relocate from Clapham “soon”. Clapham High Street’s Roti Joupa, a mainstay of the Eater London 38, announced on Instagram in mid-June that it would be vacating the premises Savitri Parey opened over a decade ago.

The restaurant specialises in the Indo-Caribbean cuisine of Trinidad and Tobago, with plain roti skins, dalpuri, and buss up shut, which could be bought in bulk; as well as a takeaway menu of doubles — the breakfast of a chana masala sandwiched between two fried barra — stewed chicken, curried goat, pholourie, and aloo pies.

Together with Horizon Foods in Edmonton and Trinidad Roti Shop in Harlesden, Roti Joupa is in the top tier of London’s roti shops, embedded in the community of north Clapham.

David Parey — who owns and operates Roti Joupa’s sites in Shepherd’s Bush and Finsbury Park — told Eater that the new restaurant would almost certainly reopen in the coming months in Balham. Parey described the relocation in the nearby neighbourhood as 90 percent likely.

Savitri Parey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the move.

More soon.