A Huge London Food Hall Is Coming to Battersea Power Station

JKS will hope to recreate the buzz of Tottenham Court Road with its second London food hall

by James Hansen
A CGI impression of a large dining room with a long bar at the back. The word “Arcade” is written in red sans serif above the bar
A CGI rendering of the new Arcade Food Hall, to open at Battersea Power Station in 2023.
Arcade Food Hall

Fresh from transforming Arcade Food Hall at Centre Point, London restaurant heavyweights JKS will open a second London food hall at Battersea Power Station in 2023.

The space will not replicate the kitchens from Tottenham Court Road, with the restaurant group partnering with existing, exciting restaurants and chefs across the city to develop new kiosks. The 24,000 square foot space will be joined by three restaurants, one a new iteration of restlessly inventive Taiwanese specialists Bao, and another a new Thai restaurant, in partnership with Luke Farrell.

The news will be a boon to Battersea diners who might have been underwhelmed by the openings in recent times — aside, perhaps, from the presence of Euston institution Roti King.

The new Arcade Food Hall (née Arcade Food Theatre) has been much more successful than its predecessor, not thanks just to the selection of food, but also a streamlined ordering system. JKS co-founder, and creative director of Arcade Food Hall Centre Point Karam Sethi says “the days of people willing to queue are gone.”

And while the likes of Feroz Gajia’s Manna, specialising in Nashville hots and smashburgers; Shatta and Toum, developed with Berenjak chef Kian Samyani; and North Indian street food kitchen Hero have been hits, the presence of Luke Farrell’s outstanding southern Thai kitchen Plaza Khao Gaeng upstairs has been a real draw, so the presence of three more fully fledged restaurants at this development is no surprise.

Sethi says that this version of the food hall will “showcase even more global cuisines, while also expanding and developing some of our existing Arcade brands.”

More soon on the new Arcade.

