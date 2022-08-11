Ice Cream Sundaes, Sandwiches, and Soft Serve Galore Touch Down in Shoreditch for Three Months

London ice cream phenomenon Happy Endings is expanding its London footprint this summer and autumn, by bringing swirls of soft serve, sundaes, and popular sandwiches to new east London hotel One Hundred Shoreditch.

Terri Mercieca’s runaway success will pop up for three months from 11 August, with ice cream flavours rotating. Currently, the soft serve lineup is either a classic vanilla or a mango and passionfruit sorbet, which can be swirled together if desired.

Alongside the cones sit sundaes: vanilla soft serve with dulce de leche, crunch from chipstix, and smoked sea salt; the same soft serve with a chocolate sauce and soy caramel cashews; and a new iteration created for the pop-up based on the classic banana split, made with banana, palm sugar honeycomb, morello cherries, whipped cream, and pecans.

It’s the second east London pop-up for the brand, which also currently has another soft serve bar at Pavilion cafe in Victoria Park. Soft serve summer continues apace.