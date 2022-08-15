Acclaimed Piri-Piri Chicken Chain Casa do Frango Heats Up With Two New Openings

Acclaimed piri-piri chicken chain Casa do Frango will open two more London restaurants in quick time. The first, on Heddon Street, will open in October, with a second in Victoria opening in early 2023.

The menu will continue to revolve around its winning formula of Algarvian piri-piri chicken and chips, with an array of simple side dishes like Portuguese salads; grilled vegetables; salt cod fritters; and Iberico pork croquetas.

The new space, formerly home to the Ice Bar, can fit in 200 diners, with a terrace and two private dining rooms; it is the largest Casa do Frango restaurant to date.

The opening adds to what is already a burgeoning little restaurant nook on Heddon Street, joining Nieves Barragan Mohacho’s Michelin-starred Sabor, and Budgie Montoya’s Sarap, current resident of self-styled “incubator” 10 Heddon Street formerly home to Manteca, Fallow, and in its former guise, Magpie.

It also builds on what promises to be a serious year for MJMK, run by Jake Kasumov and Marco Mendes. Lisboeta, its partnership with another Portuguese, star chef Nuno Mendes, opened in spring, with a debut restaurant for John and Desiree Chantarasak’s AngloThai coming later this year.