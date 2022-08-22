 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Restaurant of the Year Pops Up at an Essential Farringdon Wine Bar This Autumn

Joké Bakare will take over the stoves at Quality Wines from 28 September — 8 October

by James Hansen
Chef Joké Bakare wears a headscarf as she stands behind the pass, fire charring on the grill in the background.
Chishuru chef Joké Bakare at her restaurant in Brixton.
Michaël Protin

Chef Adejoké Bakare of outstanding Brixton restaurant Chishuru will take over another London essential, Quality Wines in Farringdon, from 28 September — 8 October.

Chishuru will remain open during the pop-up, with Bakare using the time to put on a £59 set menu in the stead of chef Nick Bramham. Both have recently featured on the lineup for Soho institution Quo Vadis’s guest series, and are continually cementing their places as two of the most exciting chefs in the city right now.

More and more wine for Camberwell

SE15 wine bar Peckham Cellars will open a second spot in SE5. It will be just across the road from fellow newcomer to the area, Veraison Wines.

A west London stalwart says goodbye

The Glasshouse in Kew, run by Nigel Platts-Martin and Bruce Poole of Wandsworth institution and fellow Michelin star Chez Bruce, will close in September.

Bob Bob gets more bob for more Bob Bobs

Founder of Bob Bob Ricard and Bob Bob Cité Leonid Shutov has secured investment for a Tokyo restaurant and more follow-ups in the U.K.

