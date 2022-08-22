 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Chef’s Table’ Star Asma Khan Will Open a Darjeeling Express Pop-Up in West London

The partnership with the Pembroke will run until November while Khan finds a new site

by James Hansen
Asma Khan stands in front of a plain backdrop in a mustard and green dress
Asma Khan at her restaurant, Darjeeling Express, when it was in Soho.
Ming Tang-Evans/Eater London

Renowned restaurateur and Chef’s Table star Asma Khan will revisit the roots of her London restaurant, Darjeeling Express, with a new pop-up at a west London pub. The partnership with the Pembroke on Old Brompton Road will run until November, while Khan identifies and builds out a new space for the restaurant proper.

Darjeeling Express started life as a pop-up in another pub — noted restaurant incubator The Sun and 13 Cantons in Soho, which has also acted as a springboard for the likes of Budgie Montoya’s Sarap and Mandy Yin’s Sambal Shiok. Khan says that “this is history repeating itself, and it’s only thirty-something covers ... So you really need to book!”

The menu will consist of Calcuttan snack platters; toasties, made with chilli cheese or kaju aloo; and hearty rice dishes, including methi chicken and tamatar gosht.

This interim opening follows the closure of its large Garrick Street restaurant in Covent Garden, which Khan said had not suited the restaurant’s atmosphere, despite being a necessary upgrade in size on its previous home in Soho’s Kingly Court. Speaking on Saturday Kitchen, she said “the real stars of the show are the women in my kitchen ... At the moment we’re in a basement.”

More soon on the future of Darjeeling Express.

