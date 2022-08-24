 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notting Hill’s Next ‘Clandestine’ Dinner Destination Explains Everything About Itself

The team behind Dorian has serious restaurant pedigree

by James Hansen
A lobster tail in the centre of a white plate, with leaves of rainbow chard wrapped around it. Two sauces, one white and one yellow, pool below the lobster.
A dish of lobster with chard, to be served at Dorian in Notting Hill.
Dorian

The residents of W11 are bracing for the arrival of “a subversive, clandestine dinner destination,” as Dorian opens at 105-107 Talbot Road in late October.

The restaurant will embody what it calls a “hedonistic, counter-cultural ethos,” by serving oysters, grilled beef, and lobster. Founder Chris D’Sylva also owns two local suppliers that have become renowned for excellent produce — Notting Hill Fish Shop and Supermarket of Dreams — and will be using his established supply lines for the new restaurant.

He’s enlisted a strong team to cook them: Max Coen, most recently of two-Michelin-starred Ikoyi; former River Cafe chef George Williams; and Kai Menneken, of Phil Howard’s Church Road in Barnes. They’ll be joined by a former general manager of Brasserie Zédel, in Ben Whitfield, and Ale Villa, most recently ran drinks at Clare Smyth’s three-Michelin-starred Core.

Diners can expect a space whose “dark tones” are designed to stand out against an abundance of natural light that purportedly floods the space, which formerly housed local favourite Raoul’s.

D’Sylva says that his Notting Hill restaurant will be, of all things, “anti-Notting Hill ... [a] restaurant for people that live in and love the area.”

More soon.

