Stacked Sandwiches With Restaurant Pedigree Head for Borough Market

Sons and Daughters will open a second location in SE1, replacing Stoney Street

by James Hansen
Two sandwiches stacked on top of each other, consisting of white bloomer bread filled with egg mayonnaise and crisps.
The miso egg mayonnaise sandwich from Sons and Daughters.
Sons and Daughters

Stacked sandwiches are on their way to Borough Market, as Sons and Daughters (styled Sons + Daughters) takes over from Stoney Street.

The King’s Cross sandwich shop, opened by James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy of Hackney restaurant Pidgin, will arrive in the area from September; 26 Grains and Stoney Street founder Alex Hely-Hutchinson announced the closure of the restaurant in late July.

It’s kept somewhat steadfastly to its opening formula since debuting in late summer 2019, with a tight menu of six globetrotting sandwiches covering the likes of merguez and french fries; roast chicken with soy-cured Parmesan and lettuce; and a prawn number set off by prawn crackers and a ginger and jalapeno vinaigrette. Cocktails, coffees, and swirls of soft serve round out the menu.

Ramsden and Herlihy will take advantage of their new surroundings with a market special, and are also opening within spitting distance of one of London’s most famous things between bread: the grilled cheese from Kappacasein.

More soon on Sons and Daughters 2.0

