Stacked Sandwiches With Restaurant Pedigree Head for Borough Market

Stacked sandwiches are on their way to Borough Market, as Sons and Daughters (styled Sons + Daughters) takes over from Stoney Street.

The King’s Cross sandwich shop, opened by James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy of Hackney restaurant Pidgin, will arrive in the area from September; 26 Grains and Stoney Street founder Alex Hely-Hutchinson announced the closure of the restaurant in late July.

It’s kept somewhat steadfastly to its opening formula since debuting in late summer 2019, with a tight menu of six globetrotting sandwiches covering the likes of merguez and french fries; roast chicken with soy-cured Parmesan and lettuce; and a prawn number set off by prawn crackers and a ginger and jalapeno vinaigrette. Cocktails, coffees, and swirls of soft serve round out the menu.

Ramsden and Herlihy will take advantage of their new surroundings with a market special, and are also opening within spitting distance of one of London’s most famous things between bread: the grilled cheese from Kappacasein.

More soon on Sons and Daughters 2.0