 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heaven-Sent Irish Coffees Are on Their Way to Borough

Bar Swift will open a third London shrine to cocktails

by James Hansen
An Irish coffee in a tall glass, with a blue bokkeh background.
An Irish coffee at Bar Swift, one of its best cocktails.
Bar Swift

One of London’s best cocktail bars will open a third location in the capital. Bar Swift, renowned for its understated elegance and heaven-sent Irish coffees, will open at 66 Borough High Street this October.

The new space is designed to emulate its original Soho bar, spread over two floors. Classic cocktails upstairs for walk-ins; a more exclusive space downstairs, with a more singular menu.

The Borough opening follows its Shoreditch bar, which opened in July 2020. And like sandwich shop Son and Daughters, which will open in Borough Market this September, Swift intends to use the producers and grocers in the historic space for a monthly specials programme.

Swift is a joint venture between Bobby Hiddleston & Mia Johannson, who have form at London cocktail institution Callooh Callay and New York’s seminal Dead Rabbit, and Nightjar founders Edmund Weil and Rosie Stimpson — the original opened in 2016.

More soon.

Foursquare

Callooh Callay

65 Rivington St, London, Greater London EC2A 3AY +44 20 7739 4781 Visit Website
Foursquare

Swift

12 Old Compton Street, , England W1D 4TQ 020 7437 7820 Visit Website

Borough Market

8 Southwark Street, , England SE1 1TL 020 7407 1002 Visit Website

The Latest

Stacked Sandwiches With Restaurant Pedigree Head for Borough Market

By James Hansen

Notting Hill’s Next ‘Clandestine’ Dinner Destination Explains Everything About Itself

By James Hansen

Four Miffed Residents Could Close One of London’s Greatest Neighbourhood Pubs

By James Hansen

‘Chef’s Table’ Star Asma Khan Will Open a Darjeeling Express Pop-Up in West London

By James Hansen

The Restaurant of the Year Pops Up at an Essential Farringdon Wine Bar This Autumn

By James Hansen

‘Top Chef’ Is Packing Its Knives and Going to London

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world