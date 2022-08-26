Heaven-Sent Irish Coffees Are on Their Way to Borough

One of London’s best cocktail bars will open a third location in the capital. Bar Swift, renowned for its understated elegance and heaven-sent Irish coffees, will open at 66 Borough High Street this October.

The new space is designed to emulate its original Soho bar, spread over two floors. Classic cocktails upstairs for walk-ins; a more exclusive space downstairs, with a more singular menu.

The Borough opening follows its Shoreditch bar, which opened in July 2020. And like sandwich shop Son and Daughters, which will open in Borough Market this September, Swift intends to use the producers and grocers in the historic space for a monthly specials programme.

Swift is a joint venture between Bobby Hiddleston & Mia Johannson, who have form at London cocktail institution Callooh Callay and New York’s seminal Dead Rabbit, and Nightjar founders Edmund Weil and Rosie Stimpson — the original opened in 2016.

More soon.