Noodle Specialist Xi’an Biang Biang Hopes to Make a Splash in Covent Garden

Shaanxi biang biang, majiang mian, and Chongqing xiao mian are heading for the West End

by James Hansen
A plate of thin wheat noodles, coated in a sesame sauce, with strips of spring onion. The plate is yellow.
A plate of hand-pulled la mian with sesame sauce.
Xi’an Biang Biang Noodles

Outstanding noodle specialist Xi’an Biang Biang will open a second London restaurant, taking over Korean restaurant On the Bab’s former site on Wellington Street in Covent Garden.

The Spitalfields expert in Shaanxi biang biang and Chongqing xiao mian opened in summer 2018, with its large canteen on Wentworth Street quickly becoming a lunchtime favourite among local workers. Since then there has since been a flourishing of noodle specialists in the area, including Noodle and Beer and Chew Fun, both on Bell Lane, fuelled by a growing Chinese student population and business workforce in the area and nearby Aldgate, and owner Chao Zhang has opened neighbourhood Sichuan restaurants Sichuan Popo in west London.

