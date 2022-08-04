 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hip Star Chef Makes His Fitzrovia Members’ Restaurant Public

John Javier is opening The Tent (at the end of the universe) to the public at 17 Little Portland Street

by James Hansen
Diners dip their hands into hummus, beetroot dip, saganaki cheese, and schnitzel — the photo’s vibe is hip party
A spread of saganaki, hummus, schnitzel, and more at John Javier’s restaurant.
The Tent

Chef John Javier will bequeath his newish Fitzrovia restaurant to the public, after initially opening it as a no-fee members’ club in February. Javier says that “we always wanted to open to the public at some point,” clearly unable to resist bestowing London with an elite sound system from Munich audio specialists Martion.

With a new vibe comes a new name, and 17 Little Portland Street will make way for The Tent (at The End of the Universe.) from 17 August. The cuisine will remain focussed on tabbouleh and hummus, taramasalata and tahdig, but while Javier was first at pains to be “really careful in paying respect to the traditional techniques and flavours,” he now says that services under his belt have led to a more freewheeling approach.

“At the start, we were really trying to be traditional with the cuisine. Now that we’re confident that we can do that, we’re moving to a newer, more exciting direction. We’re having a lot more fun with our offering ... I’ll often season with shiro dashi or yuzu kosho and you won’t really notice it but it’s definitely hidden in there.”

Contemporary tokens of glitzy, vibey dining — the carabineiro prawn; the dairy cow; the Iberico pork schnitzel — anchor a menu now more inflected by than devoted to the traditions of the Eastern Mediterranean, with the likes of the hummus, taramasalata, borani, and tzatziki playing supporting roles. When the restaurant first opened, Javier said that “some of the guys [involved in the opening] are Middle Eastern and I thought it would be interesting to do a cuisine that resonated with them. It’s definitely a new challenge for us but if their Grandparents eat at the restaurant and say ‘this is Middle Eastern,’ we’d know we’d have succeeded.”

More soon on whether or not the grandparents have dined.

Portland

113 Great Portland Street, , England W1W 6QQ 020 7436 3261 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Dairy

15 The Pavement, , England SW4 0HY 020 7622 4165 Visit Website

London

, , England Visit Website

The Latest

One of the Most Influential Chefs in Britain, Alastair Little, Has Died

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Noodle Specialist Xi’an Biang Biang Hopes to Make a Splash in Covent Garden

By James Hansen

New Owner of Several Famous London Restaurants Greets Closure of Designer Outlet Spin-Off With Furious Statement

By James Hansen

London’s Flourishing of Modern Brazilian Food Continues With a Bethnal Green Double-Up

By James Hansen

This Iconic British-Italian Caff Is Leaving Its Home of Over 60 Years

By James Hansen

‘Top Chef’ Is Packing Its Knives and Going to London

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world