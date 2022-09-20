 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

London’s Kings of Caff Poptimism Are Hooking Up With a Cocktail Master

Tufnell Park hit Norman’s will partner with Ryan’s Chetiyawardana’s Seed Library on an evening food menu

Hit Tufnell Park modern caff Norman’s will partner with a London cocktail master’s new Shoreditch digs for eight weeks. Richie Hayes and Elliott Kaye will take over the food menu at Ryan Chetiyawardana’s Seed Library, bringing chip butties; Frazzles and cod’s roe; and chicken nuggets to east London alongside the bar’s coriander seed gimlets and crab apple daiquiris.

The bar — which already serves potato smilies as one of its own snacks — will also be adding smoked ham and mustard; a cheese and onion toastie; and a syrup sponge pudding to its roster from 21 September. It’s part of a new series of “kitchen collabs” from Chetiyawardana and his team, and he says that “we share their love of comforting classics and iconic British dishes. With their approach of stripping things back and letting the ingredients shine, they were an obvious first pick.”

Never has a Frazzle seen glossier surrounds.

A promising Awadhi kitchen lands in Marble Arch

BKC (so named for biryani, kebab, and chai) is opening in Tyburnia, and comes from Subjahit Mitra, the owner of elite London cocktail bar Coupette. It will focus on Lucknow biryanis; the galouti kebab, apocryphally developed for a toothless Nawab ruler and so incredibly soft; and, as the name suggests, chai.

A top Irish baker comes to the capital for one day only

JR Ryall, behind the sweet stuff at world-famous Ballymaloe House, is doing a pop-up at Claire Ptak’s Violet on Sunday 25 September.

Borough Market gets a shiny new sandwich shop

Sons and Daughters, run by Pidgin duo James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy, has chosen the market for its second location, which opens today, 20 September.

