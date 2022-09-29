Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era

One of the most respected fine dining restaurants in London will close its current location before opening at a larger space in November when Ikoyi, the West African-leaning restaurant owned by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, moves from St James’s Market to 180 the Strand. The move has been mooted since June.

“We are excited to share the news that Ikoyi will move to a new home at 180 The Strand in November 2022,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a newsletter to its database on Thursday afternoon (29 September.). “The space we have designed will allow us to fully express our interpretation of seasonality through bold heat and intensify the techniques we have worked on for the past five years.”

A new logo will accompany a menu and aesthetic which has evolved. It is being dubbed, “the next step in the restaurant’s evolution.”

The restaurant’s final dinner service in St James’s will take place on Wednesday 26 October. with bookings for the new restaurant available on its website from Saturday 15 October. The duo hopes to open the doors at the new site by the end of November.

Ikoyi’s trajectory has been sensational: less than a year after opening, the restaurant came very close to closing, before earning first a stellar local reputation and then a suite of international plaudits, which prolonged its viability. In 2018, it won its first Michelin star; later that year it landed on the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. And by February of this year, a second Michelin star arrived.

“Thank you for your continued support, and we are so excited to share the next step of our journey with you,” the owners said today.