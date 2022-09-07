 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Slice of Chaotic Thai Americana Gets a Permanent Home in Shepherd’s Bush

Chet’s, developed by Night + Market star Kris Yenbamroong, will anchor the new Hoxton hotel in west London

by James Hansen
A chef plates a smashburger with cheese and chilli on a metal platter
A smashburger from Chet’s, the Thai American London restaurant.
Chet’s

Chet’s, the Thai American restaurant devised by Night + Market founder Kris Yenbamroong, will get its expected permanent home when the Hoxton hotel opens in Shepherd’s Bush in December this year.

The Los Angeles chef, whose duo of restaurants now represent archetypes of both nu-Thai cuisine and modern American restaurant design, originally created the menu for a pop-up at Rondo la Cave in Holborn.

The fully fledged restaurant will debut in December, and is likely to revolve around staple dishes of the initial residency: the pork and beef diner smash burger with chilli and coriander; a beef tartare which Yenbamroong has labelled an evolution on the Los Angeles original; and a pasta dish flavoured with nam plaa, similar to a staple of the early days of Night + Market’s repertoire.

It also represents another step for the burgeoning style of cooking that Eater’s Jaya Saxena calls “chaos,” a rejection of staid attitudes around “fusion” allied to a technicolor, freewheeling sensibility. Stay tuned for more on how that’s coming to life in London.

