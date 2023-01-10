Fine Wine Mavens Noble Rot Will Open New Restaurant in Mayfair

Revered restaurant and fine wine palace Noble Rot will open its third restaurant in spring 2023, in Mayfair.

The group run by Mark Andrew and Dan Keeling will take over the former Boudin Blanc site on Shepherd Market, entering a realm which it describes as possessing a “louche mantle,” and “home to excellent shops, pubs and restaurants including Kitty Fisher’s, Ye Grapes and Maru (as well as rotter Angela Hartnett’s sainted Murano on nearby Queen St).” It’s also a realm decidedly fond of grands crus and antique bottles.

It follows Noble Rot Soho, which saw Keeling and Andrew take over the Gay Hussar pub alongside former Sardine chef Alex Jackson in 2020. While identifiably in keeping with the elegantly simple, faintly rustic yet decadent style of cooking that the duo developed originally with Paul Weaver and Sportsman founder Steohen Harris at the Bloomsbury original, it also possesses its own identity. The third restaurant will seek to continue this delicate balance.

More soon.