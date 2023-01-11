Gordon Ramsay Fears His New TV Show Can’t Compete With Two That Aren’t Even on Air

Gordon Ramsay has spoken about his fears, as he launches new food TV show Next Level Chef into the U.K. on ITV1. Ramsay says that he is worried about competition from established series like Masterchef and Great British Bake Off, explaining to the Radio Times that, “breaking in a new exciting foodie competition show – it’s hard with such legendary Great British Bake Offs, MasterChef and the long-running success of that.”

Ramsay’s new show, which he hosts alongside Eater video host and chef Nyesha Arrington and British chef Paul Ainsworth, pits contestants against each other for a £100,000 prize. They must compete on three “levels” set in one studio, with a top-of-the-line kitchen on the highest, a kitchen equipped with battered pans and terrible hobs on the bottom, and a middling one in the centre.

Despite Masterchef’s ongoing staidness, and the long decline of GBBO, there’s just one niggle with the Michelin-starred-restaurant overseer’s concerns: Neither of these shows are on air right now. It’s safe, Gordon. They can’t take away your eyeballs.

A Holland Park hotspot hangs up its pans

Julie’s, which only rebooted its former glories in the middle of 2019, is up for sale, as owners Timothy and Cathy Herring are retiring.

Fergus Henderson takes another trip to the theatre

As at the Bridge, by the Thames, St. John will oversee the food at new King’s Cross arts venue the Lightroom.

There’s another “world’s 50 best” on the way

The media organisation is turning its attention to hotels. Expect René Redzepi to install precisely one room at Noma 3.0 in a bid for top spot.