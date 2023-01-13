Islington’s Romantic Pasta Masters Debut a Smart Little Wine Bar Next Door

One of London’s best Italian restaurants — with one of the city’s most elegant dining rooms to boot — has opened a wine bar next door.

Trullo, which is the antecedent to pasta phenomenenon Padella, has replaced its shop with a candlelit ode to Italian snacks and European wines, as reported by Hot Dinners. The bar opened quietly in the middle of December, and is now welcoming drinkers with window seating, a counter, and a single, precious table. There’s a by-the-glass list to go with some Italian cocktails, including a vermouth spritz and a negroni sbagliato, majoring in, but not entirely devoted to, Italian wines.

Bottles are available to take away or drink in for £15 on top of the retail price, with snacks continuing in the vein of the restaurant next door: anchovies and butter; pig’s ear fritti; and crostini spread richly with chicken liver. It’s open Thursday — Saturday.