Of-Their-Time Pizzerias in Shoreditch and Notting Hill Permanently Close

Casual icons of the 2010s, the Pizza East restaurants in Shoreditch and Notting Hill, have permanently closed, Eater understands.

The east London location from which the restaurant created by the Soho House Group in 2009 took its name occupied a significant footprint of the ground floor of the Tea Building, which also houses the global company’s flagship east London members club, Shoreditch House.

The west London location for which the name Pizza East was a little incongruous sat at the top of the iconic Portobello Road, occupying a smaller, but similarly grand location, opened in 2010. It too borrowed from the New York City aesthetic of exposed brick and industrial fixtures, serving charred pizzas from a wood oven, alongside oven-roasted meats, salads, and wines and cocktails in Duralex glassware. The Portobello site was popular with west London-based celebrities, like Michael McIntyre, Kirsty Young, and Sienna Miller.

Eater understands that internal strategic priorities and personnel change at Soho House could be behind the decision to close the Portobello Road site on 31 December 2022 and in Shoreditch yesterday, 15 January 2023.

Close by, Soho House runs Cecconi’s on Redchurch Street, which offers a similar loosely Italian menu with higher prices in a smaller location.

Soho House Group, nor Pizza East immediately responded to a request for comment.