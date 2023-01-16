Kaya Toast and Pandan Blondies Are on Their Way to Brick Lane

A new Malaysian cafe and bakery is bringing kaya toast and pandan blondies to Shoreditch, as Kopi茶店, pronounced Kopichadim, opens at the address formerly home to Aaron and Icy Mo’s Ong Ong Buns.

A partnership between bubble tea entrepreneur Yan Chen and Sue Chow, owner of highly regarded online Malaysian bakery Sueperlicious, it opened at 122 Bethnal Green Road on Monday 16 January.

Many of Sueperlicious’s bakes are on the opening menu, including the raspberry salted caramel pandan brownies; curry puffs filled with a coconut sweet potato filling; and kaya, the thick, sweet spread made with coconut cream, eggs, sugar, and pandan, sandwiched between white toast with hefty pats of butter.

They’re joined by Chen’s bubble tea, as well as teh tarik, pulled between two vessels from a height, and what the founders describe as “robust, creamy” coffee drinks.

