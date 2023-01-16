 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kaya Toast and Pandan Blondies Are on Their Way to Brick Lane

Kopichadim is taking over Ong Ong Buns’s former location on Bethnal Green Road

by James Hansen
A birdseye view of a plate of kaya toast, a curry puff on greaseproof paper, and coddled eggs in a bowl with soy sauce.
A spread of kaya toast, eggs, kaya, and curry puffs from Kopichadim.
Kopichadim

A new Malaysian cafe and bakery is bringing kaya toast and pandan blondies to Shoreditch, as Kopi茶店, pronounced Kopichadim, opens at the address formerly home to Aaron and Icy Mo’s Ong Ong Buns.

A partnership between bubble tea entrepreneur Yan Chen and Sue Chow, owner of highly regarded online Malaysian bakery Sueperlicious, it opened at 122 Bethnal Green Road on Monday 16 January.

Many of Sueperlicious’s bakes are on the opening menu, including the raspberry salted caramel pandan brownies; curry puffs filled with a coconut sweet potato filling; and kaya, the thick, sweet spread made with coconut cream, eggs, sugar, and pandan, sandwiched between white toast with hefty pats of butter.

They’re joined by Chen’s bubble tea, as well as teh tarik, pulled between two vessels from a height, and what the founders describe as “robust, creamy” coffee drinks.

More soon.

