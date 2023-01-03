 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outstanding Trinidadian Doubles and Dalpuri Shop Roti Joupa Is Open in Clapham Junction

The shop, which closed up in Clapham North in July 2022, is back with a new site on Grant Road

by Adam Coghlan
The blue, white, and red of the new Roti Joupa site in Clapham Junction.
The new Roti Joupa site in Clapham Junction.
Apoorva Sripathi

One of London’s outstanding Trinidadian roti shops has reopened in Clapham Junction, with Roti Joupa relocating to the area after closing its premises in Clapham North in the summer of 2022.

Eater has learned the new shop opened on Grant Road in the latter part of last year, and is serving up its renowned plain roti skins, dalpuri, and buss up shut in bulk; as well as a takeaway menu of doubles — the breakfast of a chana masala sandwiched between two fried barra — stew chicken, curry goat, pholourie, aloo pies, roti, and other Indo Trinidadian specialities for which the original Roti Joupa has become so popular over the last decade.

Although Eater has been unable to reach the proprietors, Google lists the shop as open only on Saturdays and Mondays, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. respectively.

The original Roti Joupa (in Clapham North) owned by Savitri Parey has been an Eater London 38 mainstay since 2017. Additional Roti Joupa sites have in the last five years opened in Shepherd’s Bush and Finsbury Park, run by David Parey.

Last summer, Roti Joupa’s south London return was rumoured to be in Balham, but Clapham it is for one of the city’s great Indo Caribbean food businesses. More soon on the full opening hours and plans for the year ahead.

Roti Joupa

20 Stroud Green Road, , England N4 3EA 07466 761972 Visit Website

