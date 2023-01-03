One of London’s outstanding Trinidadian roti shops has reopened in Clapham Junction, with Roti Joupa having relocated after closing its premises in Clapham North in the summer of 2022.

Eater has learned the new shop opened on Grant Road in the latter part of last year and is serving up its renowned plain roti skins, dalpuri, and buss up shut in bulk; as well as a takeaway menu of doubles — the breakfast of a chana masala sandwiched between two fried barra — stew chicken, curry goat, pholourie, and aloo pies.roti, and other Indo-Trinidadian specialities for which the original Roti Joupa has become so popular over the last decade.

Although Eater has been unable to reach the proprietors, Google lists the shop as open only on Saturdays and Mondays, 1 p.m. — 9 p.m. and 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. respectively.

The original Roti Joupa (in Clapham North) owned by Savitri Parey has been an Eater London 38 mainstay since 2017. Additional Roti Joupa sites have in the last five years opened in Shepherd’s Bush and Finsbury Park, by David Parey.

Last summer, Roti Joupa’s south London return was rumoured to be coming to Balham, but Clapham it is for one of the city’s great Indo-Caribbean food businesses. More soon on the full opening hours and plans for the year ahead.