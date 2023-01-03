 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Laughing Heart in Hackney

Eater London’s Year in Review, 2022

Presenting the definitive year in review: From the best meals, openings, and standbys to the saddest closures and biggest hopes for the year ahead

All Stories

Filed under:

The Year’s Saddest Restaurant Closures

By Adam Coghlan
Laughing Heart in Hackney

Eater London’s Year in Review, 2022

Presenting the definitive year in review: From the best meals, openings, and standbys to the saddest closures and biggest hopes for the year ahead

All Stories

Filed under:

The Biggest and Best Eater London Stories in 2022

By Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

The Best New Restaurants

By Adam Coghlan

London’s Most Dependable Restaurants

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Best Meals

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2023

By Adam Coghlan

The Biggest London Restaurant Surprises

By Adam Coghlan

The Best and Worst Food Moments

By Adam Coghlan

The Biggest Hopes for London Restaurants in 2023

By Adam Coghlan

Look Into London’s Restaurant Crystal Ball for 2023

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Food Post Is Dead. Long Live the Food Post.

By Lauren Cochrane

All Stories

Presenting Eater London’s official year in review 2022: where a team of editors and local experts remember their favourite meals, declare the saddest closures, look ahead and make wishes for 2023, plus much more.

Start here
The Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2023