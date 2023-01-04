 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outstanding Filipino Bakery Brings Sweet, Sticky Bibingka Back to Battersea

Kapihan will return to southwest London, again showcasing the coffee and baking cultures of the Philippines

by James Hansen
Nigel, David, and Plams Motley outside Kapihan, in Battersea.
Kapihan siblings Nigel, David, and Plams Motley outside their former cafe.
Michaël Protin

One of the best bakeries in London is on its way back after a long hiatus, and it’s bringing sweet, sticky bibingka to the party.

Kapihan, which put out peerless pan de adobo, pan de coco, and single origin Filipino coffees in Battersea until autumn 2021, is returning to southwest London this January. Brothers and sister Nigel, David, and Rosemary Motley, along with David’s wife, Plams, will revive their expression of the islands’s baking and coffee cultures at 547 Battersea Park Road.

Its cafe on Parkgate Road closed after a new landlord took over the property and decided to convert it into flats. Since then, the Kapihan founders have returned to the Phillippines, to both hone their new London operation and establish a presence on the islands.

That time away from the city has brought a new focus on bibingka, an endlessly iterative bake based on glutinous rice and coconut milk, that can be rendered savoury or sweet. The new cafe will also focus on Southeast Asian coffee varietals too rarely seen on London cafe menus, sourced and roasted by the brothers.

More soon on the new Kapihan.

Kapihan

13A Parkgate Road, , England SW11 4NL 07847 325891 Visit Website

The Latest

Don’t Forget to Tip Your Eater

By Eater Staff

The Fluffiest Doughnuts in Leeds Are on Their Way to London

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Eater London’s Year in Review, 2022

Presenting the definitive year in review: From the best meals, openings, and standbys to the saddest closures and biggest hopes for the year ahead

View All Stories

Outstanding Trinidadian Doubles and Dalpuri Shop Roti Joupa Is Open in Clapham Junction

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

Where to Celebrate Hanukkah in London

The festival of lights brings with it oil-packed foods, sufganiyot, a public menorah lighting — and more

By Adrienne Katz Kennedy

Where to Celebrate Hanukkah in London

By Adrienne Katz Kennedy

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world