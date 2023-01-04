Outstanding Filipino Bakery Brings Sweet, Sticky Bibingka Back to Battersea

One of the best bakeries in London is on its way back after a long hiatus, and it’s bringing sweet, sticky bibingka to the party.

Kapihan, which put out peerless pan de adobo, pan de coco, and single origin Filipino coffees in Battersea until autumn 2021, is returning to southwest London this January. Brothers and sister Nigel, David, and Rosemary Motley, along with David’s wife, Plams, will revive their expression of the islands’s baking and coffee cultures at 547 Battersea Park Road.

Its cafe on Parkgate Road closed after a new landlord took over the property and decided to convert it into flats. Since then, the Kapihan founders have returned to the Phillippines, to both hone their new London operation and establish a presence on the islands.

That time away from the city has brought a new focus on bibingka, an endlessly iterative bake based on glutinous rice and coconut milk, that can be rendered savoury or sweet. The new cafe will also focus on Southeast Asian coffee varietals too rarely seen on London cafe menus, sourced and roasted by the brothers.

More soon on the new Kapihan.